Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.04.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

AC opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.89. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.