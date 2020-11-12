Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

AFL stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.