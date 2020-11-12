Adrian Fairbourn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Adrian Fairbourn bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,421.48).

Adrian Fairbourn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Adrian Fairbourn purchased 50,000 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

KDNC opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. Cadence Minerals Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 16.66 ($0.22). The company has a market cap of $15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.25.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

