adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ADS opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion and a PE ratio of 100.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €249.78. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

