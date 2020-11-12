adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ADS opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion and a PE ratio of 100.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €249.78. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

