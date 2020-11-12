Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $11.00 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,872,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 163,207 shares during the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

