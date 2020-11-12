AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

