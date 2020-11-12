Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

NYSE AAN opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

