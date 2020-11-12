A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 32 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($195.24).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jonathan David Kemp bought 13,250 shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,244.84).

BAG opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 454.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $521.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Barclays cut their price objective on A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

About A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

