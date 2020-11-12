888 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after buying an additional 427,864 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after buying an additional 478,733 shares during the period. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 501,182 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $17,279,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,905,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,320,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $200,355.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,768 shares of company stock valued at $36,432,854. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

