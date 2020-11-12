753 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,419,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.