41,198 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 193,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

