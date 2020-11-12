3,590 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

