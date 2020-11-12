2,042 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,978 shares of company stock worth $11,088,462 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

