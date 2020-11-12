167,900 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Covetrus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Covetrus by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Covetrus by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

