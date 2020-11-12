1,674 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,797,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

