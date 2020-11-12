149,142 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,217 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,339. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

