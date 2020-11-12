1,339 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average of $397.02. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

