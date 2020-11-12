12,249 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American International Group by 71.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.