1,098 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

