$0.59 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.66. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
