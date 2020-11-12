$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.52. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSE CTLT opened at $101.73 on Monday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

