ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.8 million.ZIX also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

