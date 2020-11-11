Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $3.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.63. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $112,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

