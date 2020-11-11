Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $5.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.19 and the lowest is $4.43. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $3.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of RE opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 137.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

