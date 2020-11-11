World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers Sells 1,458 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

