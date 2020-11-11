World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers Sells 1,458 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
