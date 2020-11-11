Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

