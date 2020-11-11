Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

