Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
Shares of VYGR opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
