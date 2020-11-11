Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.15. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

