Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.15. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.