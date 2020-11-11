Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

