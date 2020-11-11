VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director James R. Abrahamson Acquires 5,100 Shares

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

