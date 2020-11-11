Verso Co. (VRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Verso stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

