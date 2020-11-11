Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 93,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 79,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.