Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

