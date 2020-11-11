VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

