VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

