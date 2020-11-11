Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director William S. Aichele Sells 9,000 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Univest Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.