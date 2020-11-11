Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

UNIT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

