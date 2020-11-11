Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

ULTA opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

