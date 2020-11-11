Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.58. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.