Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,930. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

