Truist Securiti Comments on Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

EB opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 733,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

