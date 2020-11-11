Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TT. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.
Trane Technologies stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
