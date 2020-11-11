Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TT. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

