Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

TR stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

