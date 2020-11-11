Thomas E. Rossin Sells 8,066 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

