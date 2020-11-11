TheStreet Upgrades Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) to B

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBSB opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $732.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 221,554 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

