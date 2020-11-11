TheStreet Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to B

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 23.02%. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.