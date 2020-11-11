TheStreet Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to “B”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

