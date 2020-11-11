TheStreet Upgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to “B”

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

FCCY opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 131,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

