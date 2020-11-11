TheStreet Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to C+

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,734,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

