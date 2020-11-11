The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UN shares. Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Investec cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

