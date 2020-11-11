The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 2,074.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

